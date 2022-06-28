Aggrieved APC Senators meet Buhari in Abuja

Some aggrieved Senators serving on the platform of the All Progressives Congress earlier today (Tuesday) met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

The Senators, numbering about 22, had earlier threatened to defect from the party over the outcome of primaries in their state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

They were led to the president by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu Chief Whip of the 9th Senate.

“Earlier this afternoon, I led the 22 aggrieved Senators and members of the All Progressive Congress to President Muhammad Buhari,GCFR. Our meeting with Mr President was successful and the issue of decamping from our party has been laid to rest.” Senator Orji Uzor Kalu Chief Whip of the 9th Senate Federal Republic of Nigeria”

But President Muhammadu Buhai has pleaded with them not to leave the party, and also assured the lawmakers that justice will prevail and aggrieved members shall be assuaged in the interest of the party