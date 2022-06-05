Police approve rank reduction as punishment for Corporal caught in TikTok video

The Nigeria Police Force has approved as punishment the demotion of Isaac Mathew of the Ebonyi State Police Command from Corporal to Constable.

A statement released by the Force’s Public Relations officer, CSP Olumutiwa Adejobi stated that the officer was caught in a viral TikTok video on May 7, 2022, dressed in full Police uniform while singing, dancing and brandishing an AK47 rifle in praise of a secret confraternity.

This decision was made after the officer’s Orderly Room Trial and a review of the recommended punishment for the offenses of Discreditable Conduct, Promoting Secret Cults, and Violation of the Nigeria Police Force’s Social Media Policy (SMP).

The statement added that the Force is currently looking into many other disciplinary cases of unprofessionalism and misconduct by officers in encounters with members of the public. Meanwhile, orderly room trials are ongoing and decisions reached at the end of such trials will be made known as the current police administration is committed to a transparent, accountable and proactive policing system in Nigeria.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, has therefore charged all police officers to uphold professional ethics, discipline, and the Nigeria Police Force’s ideals. He also demanded that they commit to self-discipline in accordance with the IGP’s policing agenda of ethical regeneration, restoration of professional standards, and enhancement of anti-corruption efforts in order to achieve the desired Police institution that Nigerians deserve.