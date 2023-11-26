Senior advocates of Nigeria must understand and imbibe the culture and demands of continuous excellence, accountability and leadership not just in the legal profession.

From an initial 114 applications to the legal practitioners privileges committee, for the award of the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2023, the final 58 persons emerge after various qualifying stages including number of appearances in superior courts, recommendations by Justices of the Supreme Court and Judges of superior courts, Chamber inspections; and approvals by relevant bodies. 57 of them are advocates and one an academic.

Before their swearing in, the successful applicants undergo a mandatory induction organized by the body of senior advocates of Nigeria, Members of the faculty who. are retired and serving justices of superior courts, as well as senior members of the inner bar take turns to Remind The new entrants OF Their Duties To The Profession And The Society.

This program comes at a time when the judiciary continues to attract attention over its roles in determining outcome of elections, triggering more calls for reforms to ensure public confidence isn’t eroded.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria Olukayode Ariwoola, will swear-in the 58 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) on Monday, November 27, at the Supreme Court.