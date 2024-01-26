Guinea’s Junta Leader Doumbouya promoted to rank of General amidst political transition

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the commander of Guinea’s ruling junta, has been promoted to general, according to a presidential proclamation posted on social media.

Colonel Doumbouya, 43, took control of Guinea in September 2021, after Alpha Conde, the country’s first democratically elected president, was deposed.

Doumbouya was initially appointed by Conde to lead the special forces group tasked with protecting the head of state from potential coups.

He later orchestrated the September 2021 coup, contributing to a series of political upheavals in West Africa since 2020, including incidents in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

Doumbouya, who was sworn in as president for a predetermined transitional period, promised to conduct fundamental reforms in Guinea, a country that remains impoverished despite its enormous natural resources.

Initially hesitating “in his usual humility,” Doumbouya eventually accepted the prestigious position, as reported by the presidency.

Concurrently, he disclosed his decision to step down as commander of the special forces group, with his deputy, Lieutenant Colonel Mouctar Kaba, poised to assume the role.

Under international scrutiny, the junta has committed to relinquishing governmental control to elected civilians within a two-year timeframe.

However, critics from the opposition allege an authoritarian shift within the junta’s administration.