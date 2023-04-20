The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, has directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Finance and Administration to work with the Force Secretary to establish a Departmental Selection Board (DSB) to screen and select deserving Inspectorate cadre members for recommendation to the Police Service Commission for promotion to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police II (ASP II).

In addition, the DIG DFA has been tasked with ordering the Commissioner of Police (Welfare) to produce a list of rank-and-file members who are eligible for and merit promotion to their next ranks.

While noting that regular and timely promotion of deserving officers to higher ranks would boost morale among officers and men of the Force, the Inspector-General of Police charged the officers to be exemplary and professional in order to sustain the NPF’s manpower development drive.