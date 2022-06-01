Palm-wine-infused hemp recovered from 24 cultists during initiation in Enugu

The Enugu state police command says it has arrested Twenty-four persons in a forest at Eke in Udi LGA during an alleged secret cult meeting/initiation.

This was revealed by the state police public relations officer, Daniel Ndukwe, in a press release on Wednesday.

He claimed that the command’s Anti-Cultism Squad apprehended them and recovered two locally made pistols, seven black berets, and a white-colored ten-litre gallon containing liquid substances suspected to be a mixture of palm wine and Indian hemp used for the initiation.

The suspects, according to him, are, Eze Lucky Chinemerem, 27; Igwe Chidimma Jonathan, 22; Ugwu Chiemerie, 22; Agubata Chidera, 22; Abraham Onumah, 28; Abdulraham Suleiman, 21; Chizoba Atu, 23; Sunday Victor, 23; Eneh Chidera, 28; Asadu Ejike Stephen, 25; Eze Chibuzor Emmanuel, 22; Ebuo Tochukwu Victor, 27; Ogbodo Mohammed, 32, and Gabriel Ebubechukwu, 23.

Others are Offia Emeka Emmanuel, 26; Ajoku Leo Chiemeka, 28; Onyekwelu Ugochukwu, 32; Chibuoke Chukwuemeka, 40; Chineke Chibueze, 26; Ugwu Chibuike, 35; Aneke Chidubem, 30; Ozougwu Henry, 29; Aneke Ugochukwu, 31, and Nwali Ikechukwu, 25.

According to Ndukwe, “they all confessed to being members of the secret cult.”

He added that the suspects are made up of fourteen newly initiated and ten old members of Apache Tigers (“Two-Two”), also known as Black Beret (“BB”) Confraternity, according to ongoing investigations.