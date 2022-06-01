Gunmen attack Kaduna-Brinin Gwari highway, abduct travelers, burn vehicles

Armed terrorists have reportedly attacked travelers along the Kaduna-Brinin Gwari road in Kaduna state and several people are feared kidnapped.

Although the Kaduna Police authorities are yet to confirm the incident, it was gathered the terrorists blocked the highway on Tuesday and at least eight vehicles were reportedly set ablaze.

A statement by the Chairman of Birnin Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance, Ibrahim Nagwari, confirmed that an unspecified number of commuters including children and women were abducted.

The chairman has strongly advised travelers to stop using Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari Highway until the the security situation improves.