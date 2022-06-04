FRSC Zamfara command celebrates 4th UN Bicycle Day in colourful style

The Federal Road Safety Corp Zamfara Sector Command has join the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s International Bicycle Day.

The United Nations at it’s 72nd General Assembly Session held on 16th April, 2018 resolved among other things that the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of bicycles which has been in use for over two centuries should be acknowledged and therefore declared 3rd of June every year as the World Bicycle Day.

Addressing the journalists during the flag-off of the event at the Zamfara Sector Command of the FRSC, the Sector Commander Iro Danladi says the greener means of transportation is simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit and also fosters environmental stewardship and health

He enjoined members of public to imbibe the greener means of transportation for their improved health and greener environment as against the motorized means of transportation that emit greenhouse gasses that constitute global warming

The Zamfara FRSC Boss call on civil servants, School teachers, students and parents alike to use bicycles while commuting to and from schools and places of work to harness the tremendous advantage attached to using bicycles as a means of transportation, among other non-Motorised means of transportation

Part of activities making the day included riding of bicycles from the Zamfara FRSC Headquarters along Bye-pass, Gusau to NTA Gusau, Prince International School, Gusau and back to the FRSC Command Headquarters

A peloton of riders includes the Sector Command, FRSC Zamfara Command Iron Danladi, Personnel of the Command, Zamfara State Commissioner of Works Rabiu Garba, Special Marshals, NYSC/Road Safety Club members, School Children and other members of the public.