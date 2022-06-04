Benue: Special Congress confirms Terkimbi Ikyange victory

A Special congress of the All Progressives Congress, APC, held at Adikpo area of Benue State has ratified the nomination of the former Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Terkimbi Ikyange, as the nominated candidate of the Party for Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency in next year’s general election.

The ratification is in line with Section 84 sub 4(C) of the 2022 Electoral Amendment Act which stipulates that; “Special Conventions or Congresses shall be held to ratify the candidate with the highest number of votes at designated centres at the National, State, Senatorial, Federal and State Constituencies, as the case may be”.

Terkimbi Ikyange emerged winner of the Direct Primaries held across two local government areas of the Constituency last Saturday where he pulled a total of 52,179 votes to beat his closet challenger, Terseer Ugbor, who got 5579 votes and two other aspirants.

Result of the Primary election in Ushongo Local Government Area shows that the former Speaker scored a total of 24,584 votes to beat his closet challenger, Thomas Shagbaor, who got 458 votes,

While in Kwande, Mister. Ikyange defeated his closet challenger and former House of Representatives member for Kwande/Ushongo, Benjamin Wayo with 27,595 votes as against 3957 vote.

Responding after his unanimous adoption as candidate of the APC for Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency, Mr. Ikyange appreciated stakeholders and members of the party in the area for finding him worthy to fly the flag of the party in next year’s general election

He further promised to consolidate on his legislative experience when elected.