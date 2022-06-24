APC is headed for victory in 2023 – Asiwaju Tinubu

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu says victory is sure for him at the forthcoming 2023 Elections.

He made the expression of optimism during his assessment visit of the inherited Abuja APC campaign office used in the 2019 election by President Buhari.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the company of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and other party faithful are here to observe the Juma’at prayer.

Hundreds of worshippers trooped out to hail Asiwaju Tinubu as he leaves the mosque with his entourage.

The former governor of Lagos moved straight to APC campaign office used in 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

He walks through the offices, conference room and other sections of the facility.

After the assessment, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu says he is satisfied with the facility, which will become Tinubu campaign headquarters.

The Tinubu Campaign Organisation had earlier released a statement that the office was donated to the APC standard-bearer several days after he was elected at the convention in Abuja. The office, which is based in the Central Area of Abuja is equipped with an ICT database, call centre and furnishings.

It will be recalled that the APC Leader was elected as the Presidential Flagbearer of the Party at a special National Convention that held between 6-8th of June at the Eagle Square Abuja.

He scored 1271 votes to defaet Former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, who scored 316 Votes while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, came in third position with 235 Votes.

President of the Senate, Ahmad, Lawan, scored 152 Votes, Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello had 47 Votes, while Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State scored 37 votes and his Ebonyi State Counterpart, Dave Umahi, had 38 Votes.

Former Zamfara State Governor, Ahmed Sanni Yerima had 4 votes while Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, former Minister of State for Education and His Science and Technology Counterpart, Ogbonnaya both had one Votes each.

Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Preacher, Tunde Bakare and Tein Jack Rich all had zero Votes.