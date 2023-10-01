The Nigeria Immigration Service, Kano Command, has intercepted five illegal migrants in the state.

The migrant smuggling suspects were nabbed along Dawanau market while on their way Libya.

Operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kano Command, while on patrol around 1600 hours, intercepted five suspects embarking on illegal migration.

Advertisement

The suspects were nabbed along Dawanau Market axis while on their way to Libya by road via Niger republic.

One of the victims narrates her ordeal.

The Immigration Chief says the suspects will be reunited with their families upon completion of the investigations.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Immigration Officials charged parents to continue sensitising their children against embarking on illegal journeys like that of these five suspects.

Recall that the Kano Command of the service had in August intercepted six illegal migrants who were also on their way to Libya.

Kano remains one route where illegal migrants travel without proper documents in search of greener pastures abroad.

Advertisement

The officials vow to continue working tirelessly to mitigate the menace of illegal migration in the state.