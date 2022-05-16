2023: Wike visits Lagos, seeks support of PDP delegates

Governor of Rivers State and PDP presidential aspirant, Nyesom Wike, says he will end injustice in the country and initiate measures to fight poverty among Nigerians if elected president.

Mr. Wike stated this at a meeting with national delegates of the People’s Democratic Party in Lagos State.

Governor Wike highlighted his plans for the country, harping on the need to end insecurity and poverty bedevilling the nation.

But in a quick twist, the Rivers state Governor said if he doesn’t win the ticket, he would support anyone who wins to ensure that the party returns to power.

He, however, added that he would not accept any other position except the president.

The PDP’s national convention to nominate its Presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections is slated for the 28 and 29 of May 2022.

Other aspirants will have to test their popularity in order to become the party’s flagbearer.