Updated: Why I resigned from Senate – APC national chairman

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the newly elected chairman of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, has officially resigned from the Senate.

In a letter addressed to the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan, he says the decision to resign is based on his recent election as the chairman of the APC.

Although the letter was read at the start of plenary on Tuesday, Mr Adamu said his resignation is to take effect from the 1st of April.

Mr Adamu also commended the Senate President for his style of leadership in the ninth Senate and for being “non-partisan.”

In a similar development , Senator Abubakar Kyari, also communicated his decision to resign from the Senate.

Mr Kyari, who represented Borno North in the Senate was elected as the Deputy National Chairman of the APC at the national convention held in March.

His decision to resign was conveyed in a separate letter read out by Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Like his colleague, Mr Kyari said his resignation was to enable him assume duty in his new position.

He thanked his constituents and the Senate for the opportunity to serve as well as the Senate President for his leadership style.

The two lawmakers were elected as chairman and deputy of the APC on March 26.