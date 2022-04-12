FG Declares Friday, Monday As Easter Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18, 2022, as public holidays to mark the celebration of Easter.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this in a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore.

While urging Christians to emulate the attributes of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace and patience, as exemplified by Jesus Christ’s ministry on earth, he asked them to pray for an end to the insecurity bedevilling the country.

The Minister, assured that the Federal Government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the recent attacks by undesirable elements on the highways, airport and the railway are brought to an end.

The minister said that Nigeria is inexorably on the path to greatness, despite the present challenges confronting her.