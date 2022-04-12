Akeredolu orders appointees who have political ambition to resign

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered Political and Public office holders, who are desirous of contesting or participating as delegates in the 2023 electioneering process, to resign from office.

According to a memo signed on behalf of the governor by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, the appointees, who are aspiring to contest elective offices have till Thursday 14th April to resign.

The memo reads “In line with the provisions of section 84(12) of the electoral act 2022, Political and public office holders desirous of participating in electoral process either as contestants for elective positions or as delegates should resign their appointments on or before Thursday 14th April 2022.” the memo reads in part.

“This is for your information and strict compliance”