Police arrest seven suspected arms dealers in Jos

Operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Team, in a sting operation, have arrested four notorious arm dealers and recovered 57 AK47 rifles and a large catchment of ammunition in Jos, Plateau State and other locations across the country.

A press release signed and issued by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force public relations officer Force headquarters, said that it is in furtherance of the IGP’s recent charge to the men of the Nigeria Police Force to be dauntless in the fight against crimes and criminality in the country.

The suspects, Hamza Zakari (aka Hamzo) aged 20yrs, Abubakar Muhammed (aka Fancy) aged 22yrs, Umar Ibrahim aged 25yrs and Muhammed Abdulkarim (aka Dan-Asabe) aged 37yrs, all males and residents of Jos, were arrested following a credible intelligence on their nefarious activities in the state capital and its environs.

The suspects, who confessed to their involvement in arms dealings and other criminal acts, have been identified as one of the major links for the supply of arms and ammunition to criminal elements terrorizing the state and some other parts of the country. The investigation team is on the trail of their accomplices and they are closing in on them.