Governors Wike, Ikpeazu, Makinde visit former presidents IBB, Abdulsalami in Minna

Ahead of the 2023 general elections the Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike and some PDP governors have paid a visit to two former heads of Generals Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar at their Hilltop residences in Minna.

Also On the delegation were the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Oyo state governor , Abiodun Makinde and former Benue state Governor, Gabriel Suswam.



Speaking to journalists after a closed door meeting the Abia state governor who spoke for the delegation said their visit is to consult with the former heads of state and seek their advice on national development, economic advancement security and unity of the country.