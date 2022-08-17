Northern Governors Congratulate IBB at 81

The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida on his 81st birthday.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong in a statement signed by his Director of Press, Makut Simon Macham, said the former President remains an embodiment of patriotism, honour and service.

He described Gen. Babangida as a leader who has remained consistent in his desire for Nigeria to remain united, peaceful and progressive despite its challenges.

Lalong said the Northern Governors Forum appreciates his visionary service to the nation and in particular his interest in the development of the Northern Region through his interventions and wise counsel and engagement with leaders at various levels.

He said the legacies of Gen. Babangida’s leadership have continued to endure and remain a reference point to current and many young leaders.

The Forum according to Governor Lalong will continue to consult with the former President and draw from his wealth of knowledge and experience in tacking the challenges of the region and the nation at large.