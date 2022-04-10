Australia to hold general elections May 21

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that the country will call a federal election on May 21.

According to Morrison on Sunday, Cost-of-living issues, climate change, and trust and competence of the major parties – and who can be trusted to lead them – are all likely to dominate the campaign.

In calling the election, Morrison emphasised economic uncertainty and security challenges, saying now was not the time to throw the keys to an untested opposition Labor leader, Anthony Albanese.

According to the Opposition Labor Party, it would provide a better economic alternative to the Australian people.

After nine years in power, Morrison’s conservative government is trailing Labor in public polls. However, he similarly lagged before the previous election in May 2019, which he won.

Morrison stated in an opinion piece laying the groundwork for the election that despite the wide range of issues Australians have encountered since the last election, including fires, floods, and the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has fared significantly better than others.

He claimed that Labor will stifle the country’s economy by raising taxes and running deficits at a time when the country had outpaced most others in recovering from the pandemic recession.

Since the conservative coalition won office in 2013, food, fuel, child care, and health care costs have risen but wages have remained steady, according to Labor leader Albanese, and a Labor government would relieve pressure on family budgets.