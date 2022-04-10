Russia’s aggression not restricted to Ukraine-Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia’s aggression is aimed at all of Europe, and that stopping the invasion of Ukraine is critical for the security of all democracies.

Russian assault “was not supposed to be limited to Ukraine alone,” Zelenskyy said in a late-night address to Ukrainians on Saturday, adding that the “entire European project is a target for Russia.”

“That is why it is not just the moral duty of all democracies, all the forces of Europe, to support Ukraine’s desire for peace,” he said. “This is, in fact, a strategy of defense for every civilized state.”

Civilians continued to escape eastern sections of the nation ahead of an expected attack, and firefighters looked for survivors in a northern town that was no longer under Russian control. Several European politicians have shown their solidarity with the war-torn country.

Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of the United Kingdom and Austria for their trips to Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, on Saturday and for their assurances of continued support.

He also thanked the European Commission’s president and Canada’s prime minister for a global fundraising event that raised more than 10 billion euros ($11 billion) for Ukrainians who have fled their homes.

Russia has withdrawn its forces from the northern portion of the country, surrounding Kyiv, and refocused on the Donbas region in the east, more than six weeks after the invasion began. According to Western military analysts, Russia controls an arc of territory in eastern Ukraine stretching from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, in the north to Kherson in the south.

According to Western assessments, Russian counterattacks are challenging Russian control of Kherson, while Ukrainian forces are repelling Russian assaults elsewhere in the Donbas, a primarily Russian-speaking and industrial region.

Civilians were being evacuated from eastern Ukraine following a missile strike Friday that killed at least 52 people and injured more than 100 at a train station where thousands of people were clamoring to leave.

Ukrainian officials have urged citizens to flee in front of a stepped-up onslaught by Russian forces in the east. With no trains leaving Kramatorsk on Saturday, terrified locals boarded buses or sought alternative means of escape, fearing the same unrelenting attacks and occupations by Russian invaders that caused food shortages, wrecked buildings, and death in neighboring cities.

Residents of Kramatorsk and other sections of the Donbas could evacuate through other train stations, according to Ukraine’s state railway corporation. On Saturday, 10 evacuation pathways were planned, according to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

The railway station attack, according to Zelenskyy, is the latest evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces and should urge the West to do more to assist his country in defending itself.

Russia denied culpability, accusing Ukraine’s military of firing on the station in order to blame Moscow for civilian deaths. To reinforce the argument, a Russian Defense Ministry spokeswoman outlined the missile’s course and Ukrainian army placements.

Major General Igor Konashenkov claimed that Ukraine’s security services were planning a “cynical staged” media operation in Irpin, a town near Kyiv, to falsely attribute civilian casualties to Russian forces and to stage the assassination of a fictitious Russian intelligence team in order to kill witnesses. The statements could not be independently verified.

Western experts and Ukrainian authorities insisted that Russia was responsible for the attack on the station. The words “For the children” in Russian were painted on the rocket’s relics. The language seems to imply that the missile was deployed to avenge the loss or subjection of children, while the precise meaning remained unknown.