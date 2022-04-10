NDLEA intercepts parcels of Cocaine hidden in children duvets at MMIA, Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has intercepted 101 packets of cocaine hidden in eight children’s duvets at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, in Ikeja, Lagos.

The illegal drug was carried into the country by one Akudirinwa Hilary Uchenna, a 52-year-old Brazilian returnee from Imo state’s Oru East Local Government Area.

Mr Uchenna was detained on Saturday, April 9th, at the Lagos airport’s D-Arrival Hall after returning from Sao Paulo, Brazil on a Qatar Airline aircraft via Doha, with 101 packages of the class A material weighing a total of 13.2 kilograms recovered from his lone check-in bag.

A statement released by the agency’s Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi stated that during a preliminary interrogation, Uchenna, who claimed to be a carpenter, admitted to receiving N5 million for trafficking the heroin after successfully delivering the shipment in Lagos.

In a related development, large skunk pellets hidden in detergent containers were discovered at Enugu’s Akanu Ibiam International Airport, AIIA. Ezekwesili Afamefune, a 37-year-old South African returnee, carried in the 730-gram shipment aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Johannesburg, South Africa to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Ezekwesili hails from the Anambra state’s Awka south local government area.

In Edo state, a 24-year-old drug dealer Christian John was arrested by NDLEA operatives in Egbeta, Ovia North East LGA for selling assorted illicit drugs which include sachets of drugged Milo beverage, cannabis sativa, swinol and tramadol tablets, while in Zamfara state, one Chibuzor Uba, 30, was arrested on Friday 8th April with 1,955 ampules of pentazocine at Kaura Namoda area of Zamfara state.

A cross-border drug trafficker, Stanley Chibuzor, 21, was on Friday 8th April arrested by officers of the Marine Unit of NDLEA stationed at Oron beach, Oron, Akwa Ibom state. The suspect who hails from Ihiala, Anambra state was nabbed with 11,190 tablets of Tramadol during the outward clearance of passengers traveling to Cameroon.

In Ondo state, a drug dealer who produces and sells skuchies, Oluwaseun Agboola, 25, was arrested on Thursday 7th April, at his Igoba, Second Gate, Akure residence where 73 bottles of skuchies weighing 77kg stocked in his kitchen were recovered. Skuchies are usually a mixture of Tramadol, Cannabis sativa, Codeine, Black Currant (popularly called Zobo) and water.

In Lagos, an early morning raid in the notorious Akala, Mushin area of the state on Saturday 9th April led to the seizure of 746.25 kilograms of cannabis.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, commended officers and men of the MMIA, AIIA, Edo, Zamfara, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, and Ondo state commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures, and charged them and their colleagues across the country to remain focused and abstain from acts that could compromise or jeopardize the collective goal of ridding Nigeria