APC, PDP have monetised democracy in Nigeria – Otitoju

Veteran Journalist and Public Affairs Analyst, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju has accused the All Progressives Congress and the People’s Democratic Party of monitising democratic with their extravagant nomination form fees.

He made this known on Saturday while tearing on his show “Issues With Jide” an online programme that streams on TVC News Youtube Channel.

The Kogi-born journalists said the current fees released by the two parties for nomination forms clearly show democracy has been monitised in Nigeria.