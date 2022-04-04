Amaju Pinnick has let Nigeria down, he should resign – Otitoju

Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick has been asked to resign by football fans in the wake of the country’s failure to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Needing a win to qualify for the global football showpiece, Augustine Eguavoen’s men managed only a 1-1 draw against the Black Stars in Abuja.

Pinnick has been blamed for the Super Eagles’ failure to make it through to the competition billed for the Middle East country, and that has led to a public outcry by angry Nigerian fans on social media.

See reactions on twitter.

To some, Gernot Rohr – who was sacked as Nigeria’s coach after five years in charge – would have easily led the country to the World Cup.

Thus they concluded that his dismissal was unfair and an unwise decision.