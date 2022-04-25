2023: PDP row thickens as NEF disowns Bala, Saraki

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) distancing itself from the purported consensus among some presidential aspirants within the People’s Democratic Party.

The quartet of Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Bauchi state Governor Abdulkadir Bala Mohammed, former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki and renown economic expert and seasoned banker, Mohammed Hayatuo-Deen, had traversed the length and breadth of the country championing the consensus arrangement.

But the arrangement collapsed when the duo of Bala and Saraki from the North-east and North-central respectively, were announced by a committee of northern leaders and presidential aspirants within the party.