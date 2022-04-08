APC Group endorses Akeredolu’s aide, Akinkugbe for House of Reps

A group within the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State has endorsed the Chairman of Ondo State Information Technology Agency, SITA, Olumbe Akinkugbe, to represent Ondo East and West in the House of Representatives.

The group described Mr Akinkugbe as the perfect man to represent the people of Ondo East and West in the House of representatives. It added that he sterling leadership qualities stand him out among hos contemporaries.

The SITA boss had earlier in a statement on his official website, said: “Having served in the government of Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) in the last five years, first as Senior Special Assistant, and later as Executive Chairman of the Ondo State Information Technology Agency, I have had a front-row seat to governance at the state level. As such, I have identified where I can be of additional value to the wonderful people of Ondo and Nigeria as a whole.

“My time in government has shown me we need more people with strong values, sound intellectual capacity, and sincerity of purpose at the helm of affairs in this country. For this reason, I have decided to run for office, to provide credible representation to my people in Ondo, and to attract much-needed development to them.

Akinkugbe, however, stressed the five pillars of his legislative agenda which are reforming labor laws, promoting stem education, resource control, gender equity, and constructive cannabis law