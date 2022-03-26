Gov. Ortom commends Police for Neutralising Benue Militia gangs

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has commended the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, Wale Abbas and his men for their gallantry in the fight against criminality and banditry.

Governor Ortom gave the commendation at the Police headquarters in Makurdi where corpses of four militia gang members neutralised by the Police in Ukum Local Government Area were being paraded.

The Governor acknowledged the proactive steps taken by the Police to identify the gang from their hideout and kill four of them, saying the action will serve as a deterrent to other bad elements operating in the state.

Governor Ortom who lauded the Police for being proactive, also commended the Inspector General of Police for his special attention to the State especially in the fight against criminality.

The Governor wondered why promising young people will be involved in fetish activities to seek protection and terminate lives, saying his administration will not surrender to such activities.

Earlier, the Police Commissioner, Wale Abbas thanked the Governor for the provision of logistics to ensure a crime free Benue, stressing that they remain committed to the security and economic development of the state.

While thanking the IGP for his assistance and unrelenting efforts, the Police Commissioner said the provision of gun trucks to the command has been effective in their fight against criminality and banditry.