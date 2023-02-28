Governor Samuel Ortom has commended the Benue people across party lines for the peaceful conduct of the February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Governor gave this commendation in a statement through his Special Adviser, Media & Publicity, Terver Akase.

The Governor says despite the pre-election apprehensions, voters in the 23 local government areas of the state went out to exercise their civic responsibility and no major breach of peace has been recorded in any part of the state.

He commends the resilience of those who were able to vote during the elections despite the current economic situation in the country.

Governor Ortom particularly thanks the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state for its support and gives assurance that he will continue to provide leadership to unite the party and strengthen the family bond among members, ahead of the March 11 governorship and state assembly elections.

He expresses gratitude to those who voted for him during the Benue North West senatorial election and states that the massive show of love and support has encouraged him.

He however says though a number of violations of the Electoral Act were witnessed in the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, his team is assessing the situation and would make his position known soon.

The Governor urges the people of the state to remain calm, law-abiding and as peaceful as they have been.

Governor Ortom calls on the Independent National Electoral Commission not to ignore the concerns of Nigerians, many of whom have questioned the credibility of the elections and take steps to save the country from crisis.