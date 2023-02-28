The Independent National Electoral Commission has described the call made by Labour and Peoples Democratic Party for the resignation of its Chairman as misplaced.

The Commission also described the allegation of allocation of figures levelled against its Chairman b the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party as unfounded and irresponsible.

This was contained in a Statement issued in Abuja by the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Rotimi Oyekanmi.

The Commission added that the Process of the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections is ongoing and in its final stretches and should be allowed to reach its conclusion.

It asked aggrieved people or parties to seek legal redress instead of calling for the abortion of a process that is not yet concluded.

The commission urged all parties and Nigerians to stop making inciting Statements capable of cusing violence and unrest across the nation.

The call by the Labour Party and the People’s Democratic Democratic Party on the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to resign is misplaced.

The allegation by Dino Melaye that the INEC Chairman allocated scores to parties is unfounded and irresponsible.

At the same time, contrary to the insinuation by both parties, results emanating from the States point to a free, fair and credible process.

There are laid down procedures for aggrieved parties or candidates to follow when they are dissatisfied about the outcome of an election. Such procedures do not include calling on the INEC Chairman to resign or for the election to be cancelled.

To be sure, aggrieved parties are free to approach the courts to ventilate their concerns and wait for the matter to be resolved. Making inciting comments capable of causing violence or unrest is unacceptable.

The 2023 General election processes are in their final stages of completion. It is only fair for aggrieved parties to allow the conclusion of the process and approach the courts with their evidences to pursue their cases.

GOVERNOR ORTOM COMMENDS BENUE RESIDENTS FOR PEACEFUL ELECTION CONDUCT

Governor Samuel Ortom has commended the Benue people across party lines for the peaceful conduct of the February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Governor gave this commendation in a statement through his Special Adviser, Media & Publicity, Terver Akase.

The Governor says despite the pre-election apprehensions, voters in the 23 local government areas of the state went out to exercise their civic responsibility and no major breach of peace has been recorded in any part of the state.

He commends the resilience of those who were able to vote during the elections despite the current economic situation in the country.

Governor Ortom particularly thanks the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state for its support and gives assurance that he will continue to provide leadership to unite the party and strengthen the family bond among members, ahead of the March 11 governorship and state assembly elections.

He expresses gratitude to those who voted for him during the Benue North West senatorial election and states that the massive show of love and support has encouraged him.

He however says though a number of violations of the Electoral Act were witnessed in the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, his team is assessing the situation and would make his position known soon.

The Governor urges the people of the state to remain calm, law-abiding and as peaceful as they have been.

Governor Ortom calls on the Independent National Electoral Commission not to ignore the concerns of Nigerians, many of whom have questioned the credibility of the elections and take steps to save the country from crisis.

