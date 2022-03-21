EFCC arrests 17 fraud suspects in Makurdi

Operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Command of the , on Saturday arrested 17 internet fraud suspects known as Yahoo-Yahoo Boys in Makurdi, Benue State.

The suspects include: Samuel C., Uvande A., Joseph G., Ageva A., Emmanuel O., Ochiwu M., Dominic O, Ikpema S, Otse A., and Aondowase T. Others are, Audu-war L., Terver J., Dav J., Moses V., Abdullahi A., Agehson O., and Andoaver T.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Monday said they were arrested at different locations within Makurdi following actionable intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

He said the suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Items recovered from them include mobile phones, laptops, and several incriminating documents.