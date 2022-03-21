PSC Revises International Travelling Protocol for Covid-19

Nigeria has revised its International Travel Protocols, and this will take effect from Monday the 4th of April, 2022 .

According to the revised guild, In-bound passengers arriving in Nigeria will no longer be required to take a pre-departure PCR COVID-19 Test.

Upon arrival, samples of fully vaccinated passengers, will be taken at the airport for rapid antigen test by the NCDC within the arrival hall of the airport.

Passengers who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated shall take a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before departure, or do a Day 2 and day 7 test on arrival.

On safety measures, The PSC strongly recommends the use of face masks in enclosed environments while the use of face masks is now discretional in open spaces