EFCC arrests 30 internet fraud suspects in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) Abuja Zonal Command has arrested thirty suspected internet fraudsters.

A statement released by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity on Tuesday says the suspects were apprehended in Lugbe and Kubwa suburbs of Abuja following credible intelligence on their alleged internet fraud activities.

The suspects include: Obazee Destiny, Oloton Kenneth, Emmanuel Patrick, Cobirevwhe Lucky, Wisdom Chinedu Okeke, Emmanuel Obiajulu Okafor, Chime Gabriel, Uchime Gabriel, Usenbor Aghosa Austin, Precious Osayi, Salman Abdullahi, Iseri Ochuko and Okator Emeka.

Others are Usehbor Eghosa Auhin, Chime Gabriel Onyebuchi, Amas Randy Ehingiator, Osabee Jerry Olabor, Wisdom Usenbor, Etaga Uyuoma, Perokri Destiny, Chime Stephen, Eneome Daniel, Eneh Chukwuemeka, Kennet Okoduwa, Eze Nwaennezie Samuel, Igbinomwanhia Esosa, Igbinomwanhia Miracle, Olajiar Victor, Ekeainya Confidence, Akpa Anthony Somtochukwu and Abubakar Mohammed.

Items recovered from them include Mercedes Benz, Lexus and Toyota cars, mobile phones and laptop computers.

The suspects, according to Mr Uwujaren will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.