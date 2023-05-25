Operatives from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) Benin Zonal Command have arrested 44 suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City.

However, after being profiled, 33 of the suspects were discovered to have questions to answer. Emmanuel Jimmy, Wisdom Osazuwa, Emmanuel Osaretin, Destiny Nonso, Michael Ekeh, Uzoma Okoligwe, Emmanuel Ebushi, Oyegun Osadebamwen, Christain Amhazioya, Azegbeyele Francis, Osarobo Junior, Anyanwu Miracle, and Louis Osahenie are the names of the players.

Advertisement

Others are Ezerhume Jude Osomieneshi, Happy Daniel and Maro Oghenekohwo. Others are Kelvin Ifeanyi Anere, Igwe Favour, Gabriel Okpolor, Ogbeifun Prince, Timothy Nawamgbe, Onakofure Augustine, Osakpamwen Gaius, Nonso Prince Onuoha, Emmanuel Efetobor, Emmanuel Usifoh, Endurance Azeke, Ojo Destiny, Justice Aifo, Collins Etiosa Ihkuoretin, Victor Ohenhen Ikponmuosa, Godspower Oghenekohwo and Amos Onakpofure.

Items recovered from the suspects include 25 exotic cars – three Lexus EX350, six Lexus RX330, five Mercedes Benz ML 350, one Toyota Camry, one Lexus IS250, four Mercedes Benz C300, One Toyota Venza, one Toyota Highlander, two Toyota Corolla, mobile phones and laptops.

The suspects have made useful statement and will be charged to court soon, according to the EFCC.