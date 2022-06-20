EFCC Arrests 47 internet Fraud Suspects in Enugu, Asaba

The Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, June 16, 2022, arrested 47 suspected internet fraudsters from Ugboewerem area of Trans Ekulu, Enugu State and Asaba, Delta State.

The suspects were arrested in separate sting operations, following reliable intelligence on their alleged cybercrime related activities.

The suspects include Asadu Onyedikachukwu Paul, Chukwugozie Innocent Emmanuel, Stanley Eze Chiedozie, Enete Onyedikachi, Ezeh Onyebuchi, Anyamele Kelechi, Nnadi Emmnanuel, Onyishi Chiadikaobi, Arinze Dominic Harrison, Ike Emmannuel Ebube, Moses Tochukwu Nnamani, Harrison Kingsley Ebube, Obinna Christian Ezema, Obimdike Ugochukwu Udoka, Kelvin Ufort, Akuba Chinedu, Ikechukwu Chinedu Nwajei, Cyprian Ifeanyi, Chinonso Ofozor, Uche Ozoemena Jenson and Ebuka Nnam.

Others are: Osita Ujuatonu, Emeka Akabuike, Onwudiwe Onyeka, Gerald Obi, Nnaji Cyprian, Chiyehuaku Michael, Odinaka Akalue, Michael Akabuike,Cyprian Okobi, Ebuka Nwojie, Victor Emmanuel Onyebuchi, Nnaemeka Onyekachi, Obum Cukwuma Michael, Noble Nnezi Oluchukwu, Nnezi Favour, Okpala Nzube Chinonso, Donald Amakwe, Trust Nwaeze, Festus Elum, Collins Ezioji, Iloh Benjamin Chukwudibia, Samuel Ogwumike, Okoye Christian, Iweabunashi Cyprain, Augustin Akpos Austin, Onyema ThankGod, Nwaoje Steven, Dafe Menford, Aguka Michael, Obeta Ifeanyi, and Awanya Jide Chukwu.

Items recovered from them in the course of the sting operations include, one Toyota Camry with registration number ASB 393 EA, two Lexus with registration numbers ABC 340 KQ and RRT 53 AG, one Mercedes Benz C300 with registration number ABC 608 KP, one Lexus RX350, one Toyota Camry with registration number NCA 354 DD, one Lexus ES330 with registration number KSF 183 HE, one Mercedes Benz GLK, several mobile phones and laptop computers.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.

The EFCC established in 2003 by the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration as an instrument to address the issue of Fraud, Obtaining by false pretence, Cybercrime, Economic Sabotage and Misappropriation of Public Funds by Public Servants has been at the forefront of the Fight against Corruption, Economic Sabotage and cybercrime since inception.