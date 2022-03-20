6.5million people displaced by Russian invasion- UN

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has revealed that approximately 6.5 million people have been displaced within Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

This was made known in a statement released on Sunday.

3.2 million refugees have fled the country, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Up to four million people could flee Ukraine, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The agency said that 3,328,692 Ukrainians had left since the war began on 24 February, with another 58,030 joining the exodus since the last update.

Since the invasion, around a quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people have been forced to evacuate their homes.