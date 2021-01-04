The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, said it has not commenced the sale of 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms.

The examination body made this known on Monday, warning the public not to fall prey to fraudsters and rumour mongers.

The board who gave the advice in a weekly bulletin of the Office of the Registrar.

”JAMB reiterates that it has not begun the sale of its 2021 UTME and Direct Entry (DE) application forms, neither has it announced a date for the exercise.

Advertisement

”The clarification became necessary following fake news that the board has begun the sale and was urging prospective applicants to procure same from some nebulous selling outlets.

”The public is to note that the news of the purported sale of the registration forms is false and an attempt to mislead the public.”

The board stated that it has defined channels of communicating to the public and has not delegated any person or group of persons to handle the sale on its behalf.