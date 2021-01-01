The first Vice President, Organisation of African Instituted Churches Baba Aladura, Elder Israel Akinadewo,says as the country enters into a new year, there’s need for Spiritual and National Regeneration.

In his New year message the clergyman lamented that COVID19 pandemic has further exposed years of ineffective planning in the country.

According to him, there is hope, if Nigerians can put aside their differences and call upon the name of God in addition to taking the necessary economic steps as does by many developed nations.

The New year also calls for forgiveness, repentance, humble admittance of our failings, and our sincere coming together in one accord to chart a better course for our nation.