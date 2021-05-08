The Lagos State Football Association have confirmed that the 2021 Eko Football League will kick off on the 10th of May at the Agege Stadium, with an opening game between YG Football club of Ikeja and Shola FC of Ikorodu.

Chairman of the state FA and First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwunmi says the necessary safety and security measures have been put in place for the league with matches to be played across five divisions of the state.

Ten teams from the five divisions of Lagos will compete in the revamped Eko Football League with the overall champions securing a place in the playoffs for the Nationwide League.