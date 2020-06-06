Joe Biden has officially sealed the Democratic nomination and is set to face Donald Trump in the 2020 election battle.

He disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday.

Having secured the highest votes from delegates in the Democratic presidential primary, the former United States President becomes the party’s flagbearer at November 3rd Presidential elections.

“Folks, tonight we secured the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination. I’m going to spend every day fighting to earn your vote so that, together, we can win the battle for the soul of this nation,” he tweeted.

In a statement on Saturday, Joe Biden urged Americans to rally behind him to remove President Trump.

Mr Biden claimed that Trump had polarized the country and was incompetent to drive the country’s leadership.

“This is a difficult time in America’s history; and Donald Trump’s angry, divisive politics is no answer.

“The country is crying out for leadership. Leadership that can unite us. Leadership that can bring us together. We need an economy that works for everyone — now,” his statement read in part.

Meanwhile, Trump, who is the sole candidate of the Republican party, has maintained that his track record both in politics and in business, showed that he remained the best for the country.