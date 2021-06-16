Two people have been confirmed killed in Ibadan when men of the Oyo State Park Management System under the leadership of Mr Mukaila Lamidi (also known as Auxiliary) allegedly attacked some shop owners in the Iwo Road area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital city on Wednesday.

The attack on the shop owners was said to be in continuation of an attack and counter attack between the Auxilliary PMS boys and members of the proscribed National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) on Monday.

The Monday attack was said to have resulted in the death of two persons, one allegedly each from the camps of the PMS and banned NURTW.

The incident happened around Oremeji-Agugu area of the capital city.

On Wednesday, suspected PMS boys stormed the Baba Onilu area of Iwo Road, attacking shops where phones were being sold.

Advertisement

They were said to have unleashed terror on the phone sellers and shop owners, destroying kiosk, show glasses and looting items.

One member of the NURTW was said to have been killed in the process while many others suffered varying degrees of injuries.

A son of one of the shop owners, simply identified as Ahmed, was said to have been killed in an effort to identify those fomenting trouble in the property.

There were various reports of accounts of his death.

While some said Ahmed, who was described as gentle and peace-loving, was stabbed on his chest and lower abdomen, other unconfirmed sources said he was hit with a charm.

Advertisement

The incident led to a heavy crisis as people, commuters and road-users scamper to safety while the crisis lasted.

Sources said there were heavy gunshots by the PMS boys while the crisis lasted.

In an effort to defend themselves, suspected members of the sacked NURTW were said to have returned the gun battle while also throwing objects in the direction of the attackers.

Many shops, business owners and traders who sell their wares in the axis were caught in the web as many tried to quickly pack, some others left their wares unattended to in a bid to ensure safety.

Corporate organisations, including banks, closed hurriedly while many customers were trapped in the banking hall.

Advertisement

However, a mild drama played out when the dust settled and the body of Ahmed was found by the entrance of a shopping complex.

Youths in the area who knew him later carried the corpse and headed to the Oyo Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan in protest.

Security operatives at the gate of the Secretariat couldn’t stop the protesters from gaining access.

The youths came on bikes, tricycles and on foot, scaring workers and residents in the Secretariat complex.

The protesters, carrying the corpse, arrived the Secretariat complex shortly after Governor Seyi Makinde finished the weekly meeting with the Security Commanders in the state.

Advertisement

They dropped the corpse by the entrance of the Governor’s Office, calling on the Governor to see what the PMS boys have done.

The Governor however could not attend to them while the protest lasted.

Many workers quickly locked up their offices while those who parked their cars outside also moved to safety.

The intervention of government functionaries and presence of reinforced security team prevented the issue from escalating into another crisis within the Secretariat Complex.

After much persuasion, the corpse of Ahmed was later conveyed to the morgue in a state government branded ambulance.

Advertisement

As at the time of filling this report, major roads around the capital city have been deserted over tension and fear of reprisal.

Heavy security presence and police siren could be heard across major parts of the city.