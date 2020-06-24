Two cousins have been arraigned over the alleged rape and murder of Bernadette Tohouo- Tohouo, the Hungarian wife of a Cameroonian, Gildas Tohouo-Tohouo.

Mr tohouo-tohouo is, the Managing Director of Maersk Nigeria Limited.

33-year old Olamilekan (Goke) Oke and 27-year old Akande Adeyinka appeared before Justice Modupe Nico- Clay on Wednesday to answer to 8-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, unlawful assault, robbery, armed robbery and rape, preferred against them by the Lagos state government.

The men who were represented by counsel from the office of the public defender and the legal aid council, pleaded not guilty to the accusations.

The attorney-general Lagos state, Moyosore Onigbanjo, led the prosecution, in court today.

The defendants allegedly conspired to commit the alleged offences on December 8, 2019 at about 7:30pm, at flat 7A, No 1, Lugard Avenue Ikoyi Lagos.

Goke was said to have raped the 44year old victim. She was then suffocated to death with a small pillow.

The two accused then allegedly attempted to unlawfully kill her husband, by stabbing him severally on the neck, head and back with a knife and dagger.

several properties including foreign currencies in different denominations, two iphones, two bottles of wine, two wedding rings and one engagement ring, were also stolen from the residence.

The offences committed are contrary to and punishable under Sections 233, 230, 173, 299, 297 (2) (a) 411, of the criminal laws of Lagos state of Nigeria 2015.

The accused have been remanded at the ikoyi correctional centre and the case continues next Tuesday.