Two yet-to-be-identified children are missing at Ketu area of Lagos, following a heavy downpour that lasted for hours on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Oyebanjo Street, Ketu.

Confirming the development, the Lagos Emergency Management Agency said it received several calls concerning the incident.

The children are yet to be found at the time of filing this report

Officials of the Lagos Emergency Management Agency said “The agency received distress calls concerning the above . On arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that around 8 p.m., two children had been caught up by flood water.

“A joint team of responders comprising agency responders, LASG Fire Service and LASAMBUS were at the scene. The agency’s Tiger team commenced a search and rescue operation along the path of the floodwater.

“Initial observations revealed a sloping topography with a direct channel of drain water into the canal. This has proven to be rather challenging to navigate.

“Members of the public are urged to exercise extreme caution, particularly with young children, in flood prone and low lying areas,” the agency said.

A rescue operation is ongoing, it said.