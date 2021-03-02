The Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri says the 2.5 percent revenue proposed for host communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill is inadequate and unacceptable to the people of the region.

Governor Diri made this known during a town hall meeting on the bill key players in the oil and gas sector and members of the Aational Assembly in yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital.

The Governor also decried the undue delay in the passage and implementation for about 14years, urged members of the joint committee on PIB to ensure the passage of the bill in order to Forster peace and development in not just the Niger Delta, but the country in general