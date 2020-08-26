Suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, has confessed to the murder of yet another person within the twelve days of his escape from police custody and rearrest.

The nineteen-year-old told the police in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, that he killed his latest victim to renew his spiritual powers.

His escape from police custody made headlines and sparked outrage, with the Akinyele area of Ibadan set on edge for days till news of his rearrests led to wide cheer and jubilation. He is aware of the many questions of how was even able to escape from the police.

“It was Inspector Funsho who took us out of the cell to take our bath, he was not on duty that day.

Though he was warned that I could escape, he still allowed us, while he was looking the other way,I seized the opportunity to scale through the fence and got away and returned to Akinyele”.

While the manhunt was on for the fugitive lasted, at least one more person fell victim and joined the long list of deaths he will now be tried for.

“After my escape Baba directed me to go to Akinyele and do the usual thing. I killed a woman,he also gave me incantations to recite. He said it must end with his name.”.

The rearrest of Sunday Shodipe is cheery news for security agents but police authorities say they won’t be distracted by that success.

More than twenty crime suspects were paraded. The Police say they would continue to expand their horizon, saying the cooperation of the general public remains central in their effort to create a safe society.