An Iranian missile fired during a training exercise in the Gulf of Oman has struck a support vessel close to its target, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15 others, according to Iran’s state media

The incident took place during training in the Gulf of Oman, a sensitive waterway that connects to the Strait of Hormuz through which about a fifth of the world’s oil passes; and where Iran regularly conducts exercises.

According to Iran’s Navy, the Konarak, a Hendijan-class support ship which was taking part in the exercise was too close to the target and was hit.

The Navy said that investigations were underway to ascertain what went wrong.