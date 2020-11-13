18 people were killed when a canoe carrying 23 farmers capsized in Bauchi State.

Although five people were rescued alive, the driver and one passenger were unconscious.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, Ahmed Wakil, made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Friday in Bauchi.

According to him, the deceased included eight children, eight teenagers, and two adults.

He said the incident occurred on River Buji in Itas Gadau Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Advertisement

He said, “On Thursday, 12th November, 2020, at 11 am, one Ali Adamu, Village Head of Majiya came to Itas-Gadau Police Station and reported that on the same date at about 10.30 am, one Nuhu Kaila, Male of Zango Majiya village, carried about 23 persons in a Canoe, from Zango Majiya to the farm.

“On reaching the middle of river Buji, the canoe capsized and as a result, the following persons: Abdulraham Shehu, Male (20), Suwaiba Yusuf, female (12) old, Saude Abdulkarim, female (14), Fatima Maigari, female (10), Zuwaira Maigari, female (10), Hari Maigari, female (9), Hussaina Maigari, female (8), Ummani Abdulkarim, female (15), Halima Saminu, female (15), of Gidan Ganji village.

“Others are Najaatu Hamza, (15), Nura Abdullahi, Male (25), Yahuza Abdullahi, (12), Hafsa Abdullahi, female (11) of Majiya village, Sadiya Hashimu, (10), Khadija Alhassan, (15), of Gwarai village, Amina Idris, (15) Kaltime Hudu, female (14), Furaira Malam Magaji, female (14), of Zangon Majiya village were drowned in the river and died at the spot.”

Wakil, a Deputy Superintendent of Police added, “The canoe driver and one Aisha Adamu, female (16), Umaru Adamu, Male (30) were rescued unconscious.”

He said upon receipt of the report, the DPO and a team of policemen rushed to the scene.

Advertisement

“The corpses were removed from the river and taken to the General Hospital Itas, for postmortem examination.

“A medical doctor certified 18 persons dead, while 5 persons were rescued,” he stated.