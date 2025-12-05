17 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly defect from PDP to APC on the floor and of the House.
Rivers State House of Assembly adopts resolution to adopt the auditorium of the legislature quarters as the lawful and recognised hallow chambers of the house.
10 remaining members of PDP in the Rivers State House of Assembly select officers and administer oath of office for the following positions:
Minority leader
Deputy majority leader
Minority whip
Deputy minority whip
APC LAWMAKERS and their CONSTITUENCIES
1. Martin Amaewhule
Speaker,
Obio-Akpor 1
2. Dumle Maol
Deputy Speaker
Gokana State Constituency
3. Major Jack
House Leader
Akuku-Toru
4. Linda Stewart
Deputy Leader
Okrika
5. Franklin Nwabochi
Chief Whip
Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni
6. Azeru Opara
Port Harcourt 3
7. Smart Adoki
Port Harcourt 2
8. Enemi George
Asari-Toru 2
9. Solomon Wami
Port Harcourt 1
10. Igwe Aforji
Eleme
11. Tekena Wellington
Asari-Toru 1
12. Looloo Opuende
Akuku-Toru 2
13. Peter Abbey
Degema
14. Davids Arnold
Ogu/Bolo
15. Chimezie Nwankwo
Etche
16. Ofiks Kabang
Andoni
17. Gerald Oforji
Oyigbo
PDP LAWMAKERS who did not defect and their CONSTITUENCIES
1. Hon. Mrs. Emilia Lucky-Amadi-Obio/Akpor
2. Hon. Justina Emeji- Emohua
3. Hon.Ignatius Onwuka-Etche1
4. Hon. Mrs. Barile Nwakor – Khana 1
5. Hon. Mrs Ezekwe Nkemjika- Ogba-Egbema Ndoni II
6. Hon. Queen Owuma Tony-Williams- Ahoada East 1
7. Hon. Lemchi Nyeche – Ikwerre Constituency
8. Hon. Sylvanus Nwankwo- Omuma
9. Hon. Iderima John Dominic- Abua /Odual
10. Hon. Mgbar Bernard- Tai