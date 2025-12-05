17 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly defect from PDP to APC on the floor and of the House....

Rivers State House of Assembly adopts resolution to adopt the auditorium of the legislature quarters as the lawful and recognised hallow chambers of the house.

10 remaining members of PDP in the Rivers State House of Assembly select officers and administer oath of office for the following positions:

Minority leader

Deputy majority leader

Minority whip

Deputy minority whip

APC LAWMAKERS and their CONSTITUENCIES

1. Martin Amaewhule

Speaker,

Obio-Akpor 1

2. Dumle Maol

Deputy Speaker

Gokana State Constituency

3. Major Jack

House Leader

Akuku-Toru

4. Linda Stewart

Deputy Leader

Okrika

5. Franklin Nwabochi

Chief Whip

Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni

6. Azeru Opara

Port Harcourt 3

7. Smart Adoki

Port Harcourt 2

8. Enemi George

Asari-Toru 2

9. Solomon Wami

Port Harcourt 1

10. Igwe Aforji

Eleme

11. Tekena Wellington

Asari-Toru 1

12. Looloo Opuende

Akuku-Toru 2

13. Peter Abbey

Degema

14. Davids Arnold

Ogu/Bolo

15. Chimezie Nwankwo

Etche

16. Ofiks Kabang

Andoni

17. Gerald Oforji

Oyigbo

PDP LAWMAKERS who did not defect and their CONSTITUENCIES

1. Hon. Mrs. Emilia Lucky-Amadi-Obio/Akpor

2. ⁠Hon. Justina Emeji- Emohua

3. ⁠Hon.Ignatius Onwuka-Etche1

4. ⁠Hon. Mrs. Barile Nwakor – Khana 1

5. Hon. Mrs Ezekwe Nkemjika- Ogba-Egbema Ndoni II

6. Hon. Queen Owuma Tony-Williams- Ahoada East 1

7. ⁠Hon. Lemchi Nyeche – Ikwerre Constituency

8. Hon. Sylvanus Nwankwo- Omuma

9. Hon. Iderima John Dominic- Abua /Odual

10. Hon. Mgbar Bernard- Tai