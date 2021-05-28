Some members of the All Progressives Congress have announced plans for a national campaign to promote initiatives of APC Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a Statement jointly signed by Ismail Ahmed, Lanre Issa-Onilu, Tolu Ogunlesi, and Salihu Moh. Lukman, the members said they are convinced that since May 29, 2015, when the government of President Muhammadu Buhari was inaugurated, landmark initiatives have been and are being implemented.

They added that in comparative terms, President Buhari’s government has recorded more achievements within six years than all the previous governments under the PDP between 1999 and 2015.

They said they intend to present these achievements with facts and empirical evidence, by inviting Nigerians on a weekly basis to engage the issues based on specific highlights of work being executed.

They all committed party members are invited to participate in the campaign and also opposition parties, especially the PDP to engage the issues by presenting especially what they comparatively were able to achieve when they were in power or in states where they control.

Advertisement

The campaign according to them has become necessary to prevent a situation whereby political entrepreneurs would take advantage of current challenges in the country to mislead Nigerians into believing that APC and President Buhari’s government has failed.

They admitted that there are challenges, which both the Federal Government and all leaders in the party are working hard to resolve but as a group, they will do all they can to support party leaders to succeed in resolving all national challenges.

They said Nigerians have every reason to expect that governments, at all levels, must efficiently and effectively resolve all challenges but added that no politician or political party should be allowed to take undue advantage of the legitimate aspirations of Nigerians for responsive and representative government.

They posited that with all the challenges in the country, APC is the only party that is working to address them with party leaders not in not in denial but responding to the challenges.

They concluded that as loyal party members, under the APC Legacy Awareness & Campaign, they will showcase the national and sub-national achievements of the APC with facts and empirical evidence, on a weekly basis.