Barely 24 hours after 9 worshippers were kidnapped at St. John’s Catholic Church, Ojije, Utonkon, Ado LGA while observing a night vigil, 16 passengers have been reportedly kidnapped at Utonkon-Ojapo/Okpoga Road, Ado LGA, Benue State on Monday by unknown gunmen.

It was learnt from locals that the incident happened around 7pm, while they were said to be traveling from Oju to western part of the country for work.

According to a witness, they departed Iheijwo Market, Oju LGA, around 7pm with the driver passing through Utonkon-Ojapo/Okpoga Road, Ado LGA, Benue State, when the kidnappers stopped them and took 15 passengers into the bush. One person was shot dead when the driver refused to stop.

Chairman of Oju Jackson Ominyi who confirmed the incident, said two (2) persons were shot dead while another two(2) were rescued through the effort of his Okpokwu counterpart.

As at the time of filing this report, the Police could not be reached for reaction as the Police Public Relations’ Officer, PPRO DSP Udeme Edet failed to pick her calls or response to text message.