The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has revealed that the agency identified 15,000 candidates who forged admission letters to qualify for participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Speaking on Monday at the 2025 Batch C pre-mobilisation workshop in Abuja, Oloyede confirmed that those involved are being prosecuted for alleged forgery.

He further disclosed that 17 Deputy Vice-Chancellors, several Deputy Registrars, and four JAMB staff are currently in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over similar allegations.

“One day I ran to your predecessor because I couldn’t believe that 15,000 candidates forged admission letters,” Oloyede said.

“As I speak with you, some deputy registrars are being tried by ICPC. Some deputy vice-chancellors, not less than 17, including four JAMB staff, are in prison custody. We took them to ICPC.

“Those who want to go to jail should do so knowingly, not by accident. I want to advise you: follow the rules and you will have less problems. I suggest you follow the right path and you will see that most of the problems that are self-created by you will be eliminated.”

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, emphasised the need to safeguard the credibility of the mobilisation process, noting that the organisation continues to face challenges from forged credentials, multiple registrations, and identity theft by unqualified individuals.

“We all know that mobilising eligible Nigerian graduates for national service remains central to the NYSC’s mandate. As a matter of fact, mobilisation is the gateway to the service year and a vital link in preparing young Nigerian graduates for national integration and development. This key aspect of our operations can therefore not be allowed to suffer disrepute,” Nafiu said.

“Over the years, NYSC has earned public confidence for its transparent mobilisation process. We were able to do this in the analogue era and managed to transition that confidence to the digital era. For about 11 years now, we have continued to build a digital databank, and our mobilisation process is today almost fully digitised.”

The DG highlighted that the adoption of the NYSC Integrated System (NIS) in 2014 improved operational efficiency but also increased cyber threats.

“We have strengthened our digital defences and continue to invest in protecting the Scheme’s online assets,” he said, adding that activities of unapproved study centres and ‘degree mills’ remain a major concern.

“Some of them operate under dubious affiliations with accredited institutions. Let me emphasise that the NYSC will continue to apply sanctions wherever such unethical practices are discovered. Low Data Management Capacity. Some officers handling mobilisation data still need to improve their digital literacy. Effective data validation and system management require continuous training and retraining.”

Director of Corps Mobilisation, Rachel Idaewor, commended the progress made in recent years due to innovative strategies and improved collaboration, but warned that challenges around data integrity persist.

“The fraudulent uploading of unqualified persons continues to affect the credibility of our mobilisation process negatively,” she said.

“The integrity of our data is not just a technical challenge; it has far-reaching implications for the personal and professional futures of our youth. Accurate, reliable data forms the backbone of any successful operational strategy, enabling us to effectively mobilise our youth for national service.”

The workshop called on all stakeholders to address these challenges and uphold transparency and accountability in the mobilisation process.