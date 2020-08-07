Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has congratulated the new Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Victor Ederor.

A statement issued by Governor Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary Abba Anwar on Friday said the Governor’s congratulatory message extends to all the principal officers elected.

The Governor said, with the new leadership, “proper legislative work would soon start to put the state on the right path.”

Appreciating that “The new Speaker’s election by the needed and constitutionally accepted number of the State legislators, is a welcome development. It is therefore pertinent for us to congratulate him alongside other Principal officers of the House.”

“This is something that has eluded the State Assembly for over 13 months. And it has been practicalised just yesterday, Thursday, 6th August, 2020. A constitutional reinstatement of the House leadership,” he said.

Governor Ganduje also urged the newly elected House leadership to work and act in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations, “unlike what is obtained within the State Executive.

Your constitutionally accepted election is an important signal that your actions will continue to be guided by constitutional provisions,” he stated.